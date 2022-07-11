Advertisement

Man visits 5 Jefferson Co. churches, arrested for aggravated criminal threat

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OSKALOOSA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are investigating whether a man who showed up at five Jefferson County churches Sunday was making threats.

Gang Chen, 48, remains jailed in connection with aggravated criminal threat. He had not made a court appearance as of Monday afternoon while authorities sought an interpreter for him.

Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig said Chen visited churches in the Meriden and Oskaloosa areas. According to Herrig, witnesses reported Chen would go inside - in some instances, while services were in progress - and make statements people considered concerning enough to contact authorities.

Deputies arrested him Sunday night at Blessed Hope Church in Oskaloosa.

Herrig said Chen was not armed. He says Chen had a limited drivers license from Hawaii, an ID from New York, was driving a rental car and was in the U.S. on a work card. Herrig said it is not clear how long Chen had been in the area.

Authorities continue investigating the exact statements made to determine if Chen was making threats, or if a language barrier created misunderstandings.

