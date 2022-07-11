Advertisement

Man charged in 1982 killing of girl who was walking to kindergarten class

This undated booking photo provided by Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Robert John Lanoue,...
This undated booking photo provided by Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nev., who was charged in the 1982 killing of 5-year-old Anne Pham. He was due in court Monday, July 11, 2022, for a hearing about his extradition to Monterey County in California.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A 70-year-old Nevada man has been charged in the 1982 killing of a 5-year-old girl who disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class in California after detectives solved the case using DNA evidence.

Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nevada, was charged last week in the killing of Anne Pham and was due in court Monday in Washoe County for a hearing about his extradition to Monterey County in California.

Pham disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class at Highland Elementary School in Seaside, California, on Jan. 21, 1982. Her body was found two days later in the former Fort Ord.

It was not immediately known if Lanoue has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyon County Sheriff's office patch.
Lyon Co. juvenile shot attempting to flee dangerous animal
FILE - Volunteers unloading furniture donated to the 2021 Furniture Amnesty Day in Manhattan
Kansans offered free furniture at Manhattan Furniture Amnesty Day
LMH Health
Lawrence man pledges $10 million to Douglas Co. hospital
Kansas Cold Cases: Carla Avery, Eric Avery, Tamesha Lee, Marvin Woods
Kansas Cold Case: Carla Avery, Eric Avery, Tamesha Lee, Marvin Woods
Table Rock Lake
15-year-old killed, another teen hurt in boating accident on Table Rock Lake

Latest News

Hotter days arrive late this week
Hotter days arrive late this week
Live at Five
Police lights file graphic.
Police: 2 dead and 3 wounded at 4 California 7-Eleven stores
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown in a 2020 file photo.
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia