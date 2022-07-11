Knife, piece of glass used in Manhattan domestic dispute

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is currently investigating a domestic dispute after an official report was filed for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and battery on July 9.

According to the RCPD, officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute around 8:00 p.m. in the 70 block of John Pride Ln. in Manhattan.

Officers listed a 20-year-old man, 27-year-old man, and a 37-year-old woman as both victims and suspects. According to the report, the 20-year-old man cut the 27-year-old man on the hand with a knife while the woman threatened the 27-year-old with a piece of glass after he had entered the house and battered them both.

No arrests have been made as of yet and the incident remains under investigation.

