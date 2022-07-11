Kansas man trapped in fiery crash dies

STANTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Pierceville man was killed Monday morning after he was trapped inside of his burning truck following a crash in western Kansas.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Dennis Davis, 57, was driving westbound on U.S. 160 in a Chevrolet pickup truck at around 9:45 a.m. when he struck the back of a semi-truck that was slowing down to turn onto a service road. Davis was not wearing a seatbelt.

Officials say the driver of the semi-truck, a 33-year-old Moscow, Kansas man, suffered no apparent injuries from the accident.

