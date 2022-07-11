Advertisement

Kansas man sentenced in international drug ring

The United States Department of Justice
The United States Department of Justice(MGN)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man has been sentenced to 144 months in prison for his role in an international drug trafficking ring.

In April 2022, Jovanny Medina, 24, of Kansas City, Kansas pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Medina was trafficking illegal narcotics sourced from his family in Mexico and transporting them to Kansas City.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Medina’s primary role in the smuggling operation was to import methamphetamine, collect drug debts and transport bulk U.S. currency from Kansas City to Mexico.

“As long as drug smugglers infiltrate our borders and peddle poison into our communities, the Department of Justice will remain vigilant in arresting and prosecuting offenders with the deliberate intention of dismantling these criminal enterprises,” U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lyon County Sheriff's office patch.
Lyon Co. juvenile shot attempting to flee dangerous animal
FILE - Volunteers unloading furniture donated to the 2021 Furniture Amnesty Day in Manhattan
Kansans offered free furniture at Manhattan Furniture Amnesty Day
LMH Health
Lawrence man pledges $10 million to Douglas Co. hospital
FILE - Monkeypox
KDHE warns first presumptive positive case of monkeypox found in Johnson Co.
Two pit bull puppies were stolen during an exchange at a Harrisonville gas station, while the...
Puppies stolen by force in Harrisonville while woman’s kids were in car

Latest News

Washburn’s University’s Board of Regents gathered Monday, July 11, to discuss and announce the...
Search firm selected to find Washburn University’s next president
Moran and RCPD
Moran, RCPD Announce $440k Funding Secured for New Vehicle
Left to right, RCPD Sgt. Dustin Weizbrod, Sen. Jerry Moran, RCPD Dir. Kurt Moldrup.
Moran helps RCPD secure $440k Hazardous Response vehicle
Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals