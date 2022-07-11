Kansas man sentenced in international drug ring

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas man has been sentenced to 144 months in prison for his role in an international drug trafficking ring.

In April 2022, Jovanny Medina, 24, of Kansas City, Kansas pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Medina was trafficking illegal narcotics sourced from his family in Mexico and transporting them to Kansas City.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Medina’s primary role in the smuggling operation was to import methamphetamine, collect drug debts and transport bulk U.S. currency from Kansas City to Mexico.

“As long as drug smugglers infiltrate our borders and peddle poison into our communities, the Department of Justice will remain vigilant in arresting and prosecuting offenders with the deliberate intention of dismantling these criminal enterprises,” U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard said.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.