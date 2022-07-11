Advertisement

Former church approved to become a daycare

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former church just north of Topeka will see new life as a day care facility.

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a zoning change on Monday, July 11, for the Saint Peter’s United Methodist Church property, located on 3737 NW 35th St., just west of highway 75.

A woman and her business partner have decided to convert it into a day care facility. They both noted a particular need for child care with one study stating that more than 40 facilities in Shawnee Co. closed since 2020.

No neighboring property owners objected to the matter.

