Fiesta Mexicana set to return to Topeka

Many people gathered in Evergy Plaza to celebrate the return of Fiesta Mexicana.
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As Fiesta Mexicana prepares to return to Topeka for the first time in two years, there will be one notable change to the event this year. According to the organizing committee, the carnival will not be a part of the Fiesta this summer.

The committee said some unexpected challenges came up as they attempted to bring the Fiesta back after missing the previous two years due to the pandemic.

Even without the carnival, the Fiesta will still feature music, dancing, food, and other live entertainment when the grounds open to the public July 14 at 4:00 p.m. It will run from 4 until midnight on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Many people have already begun celebrating the return of the Fiesta. Evergy Plaza hosted the first ever kickoff event for Fiesta Mexicana this past weekend in downtown Topeka.

For any additional information regarding Fiesta Mexicana, click here.

