Douglas Co. DA to appeal sex offender’s probation sentence

Trey Gibson
Trey Gibson(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. District Attorney says her office will appeal a recent sentencing that is keeping a convicted sex offender out of prison.

D.A. Susan Valdez says the state will appeal a District Court decision to grant Trey L. Gibson probation following his conviction of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and criminal threat.

“Kansas law provides a narrow set of circumstances under which the State is authorized to appeal a district court’s rulings,” Valdez said. “The State is exercising that statutory right and is seeking a review of this decision in the interest of justice for sexual assault survivors and community safety.”

According to Valdez’s office, Trey Gibson, 20, of Lawrence, was originally sentenced to 10.5 years in prison on June 28, 2022. However, the court suspended the sentence and placed Gibson on probation for five years.

