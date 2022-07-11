Advertisement

After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

The restaurant will remain closed until the owner can hire new staff. (KSNV, UNSOURCED CELL PHONE VIDEO, CNN)
By KSNV Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - A bakery-style restaurant in Las Vegas is closed after all of its employees walked off the job. They say their first checks after working two weeks bounced.

Things got ugly Saturday afternoon between employees and the owner of Bread Factory at Tivoli Village. The restaurant has been open for less than a month, and already employees say their first checks bounced July 5.

“I wasn’t the only one in the negative. The cook was negative $1,000. There was a baker negative $300. Everyone was reaching negatives because we had this money that we earned that just got bounced,” employee Melanie Pilar said.

Pilar and another employee, Precious Lopez, say the restaurant owner, Sungwon Kim, didn’t seem eager to make things right.

“He was like, ‘I don’t understand why you guys can’t wait until tomorrow. It’s just one day.’ And I explained to him, ‘Why we should wait when this was money owed to us for the 80-plus hours we all worked for you guys?’” Lopez said.

The employees say it took all eight of them threatening to walk out for Kim and his attorney to show up with cash, but still, they say he tried to short them.

Lopez, who was promoted to manager, says she saw red flags weeks ago.

“He said the rent here was $20,000 dollars, his utilities were $3,000 and because he’s not making enough money, it was my job to just fire all his people,” she said.

Kim blames the checks bouncing on another manager who failed to make a bank deposit before leaving the country.

The restaurant will remain closed until the employees can be replaced.

Copyright 2022 KSNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Meadors (top left), Thomas Reed (bottom left), Jaclyn Revelle (top center), Tuesday...
Five arrested after narcotics search warrant in SW Topeka
CDC Community Levels for Kansas as of July 7, 2022.
COVID Community Level increases for several Kansas counties
FILE - Volunteers unloading furniture donated to the 2021 Furniture Amnesty Day in Manhattan
Kansans offered free furniture at Manhattan Furniture Amnesty Day
Jayden Evans
Man threatens Topeka woman with chainsaw after smashing into her home
FILE - Monkeypox
KDHE warns first presumptive positive case of monkeypox found in Johnson Co.

Latest News

The restaurant will remain closed until the owner can hire new staff.
Employees walk off job, close restaurant when 1st paychecks bounce
Sunflower State Games
Sunflower State Games continues to open doors for athletes
Addison Alonzo is Topeka Golf Association City Stroke Play Champion
Topeka West grad Alonzo wins city’s stroke play
Kansas Cold Case: Carla Avery, Eric Avery, Tamesha Lee, Marvin Woods
Kansas Cold Case: Carla Avery, Eric Avery, Tamesha Lee, Marvin Woods