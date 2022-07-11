9-8-8 suicide crisis hotline officially launches July 16

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Anyone in need of help during a mental health crisis can soon call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline with only three numbers.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly ceremoniously signed Senate Bill 19 in Wichita Monday, July 11, to officially make 9-8-8 the dialing code for the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

The launch of the three-digit will begin Saturday, July 16, for anyone experiencing a mental health and substance abuse emergency 24/7.

“With 9-8-8, we are on the path to reversing our country’s mental health crisis and getting Kansans the help, they need,” Governor Kelly said. “Just as every American knows to call 9-1-1 in times of emergency, every American – and every Kansan – will soon know to call 9-8-8 when they or a loved one is facing a mental health or substance abuse crisis.”

At the signing ceremony, Governor Kelly said that by having a three-digit number to call, it makes it easier to get the help needed instead of remembering a 10-digit number.

“By having 988 available and making it so easy to remember, you know we’ve always had a suicide prevention hot line that’s been regularly a 10-digit number that nobody can remember,” Kelly said. “This way when somebody is going into a crisis they can just pick up the phone and call 988 or a family member can pick up the phone and call 988 and get help right away. Buying that much time can often prevent the suicide from happening.”

According to Governor Kelly’s office, anyone who calls the hotline in need will be offered a range of services. The individual can be connected to resources in their area and to available, in-person crisis centers near them.

They will also be routed to a local crisis specialist trained to assess and stabilize, while also providing referrals and follow-ups.

In order to fund the 988 lifeline, $10 million in general state funds will be designated to the lifeline each year on July 1, Since Gov. Kelly first signed S.B. 19 back in June.

Back in January 2022, Governor Kelly awarded the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) the Lifeline’s 9-8-8 State Planning Grant, so the department can create plans to build the hotline’s infrastructure.

“Kansas is the 14th state to fund 9-8-8 through legislation and we are excited for the national launch of 9-8-8,” KDADS Behavioral Health Services Commissioner Andrew Brown said. “KDADS has been working throughout the Kelly Administration to increase the infrastructure in Kansas for suicide prevention and crisis intervention in preparation for 9-8-8. This will be the first of several milestones that will help Kansans experiencing a crisis get improved access to the help they need during a crisis.”

KDADS, the Kansas Suicide Prevention HQ, Johnson Co. Mental Health, COMCARE of Sedgwick Co., HealthSource Information Solutions, and TBD Solutions LLC all partnered with state leadership to coordinate, develop, and fund the launch of 9-8-8, so anyone in a mental health crisis can have easy access.

Anyone can still call the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 after 9-8-8 is implemented, which will be available via call, text, or through a chat.

Gov. Kelly’s office also said that all phone service providers will be required to connect callers who dialed 9-8-8 to the lifeline.

