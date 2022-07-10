Advertisement

Woodland tied for ninth in Scottish Open

Gary Woodland hits on the fourth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament...
Gary Woodland hits on the fourth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)(Robert F. Bukaty | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native Gary Woodland is back on the green this time competing in the Scottish Open.

After Thursday’s first round, Woodland sat in second place at six under but the last two rounds have been the opposite.

Woodland finished two over par the last two rounds, pushing him down the standings a bit tied for ninth at two under par.

Woodland has some work to do to climb the leaderboard and he tee’s off at 9:23 am Eastern time Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Higgins (left), Kayley McDaniel (right)
Two arrested for kidnapping in SW Topeka home invasion
Jayden Evans
Man threatens Topeka woman with chainsaw after smashing into her home
David Meadors (top left), Thomas Reed (bottom left), Jaclyn Revelle (top center), Tuesday...
Five arrested after narcotics search warrant in SW Topeka
CDC Community Levels for Kansas as of July 7, 2022.
COVID Community Level increases for several Kansas counties
Saint George Police execute a search warrant which yielded 5 arrests on July 6, 2022.
4 children removed after 5 arrested in Kansas juvenile drug ring case

Latest News

Washburn Rural Girls Wrestling coach Damon Parker at Sunflower State Games
Local wrestling coach participates in Sunflower State Games
The 2022 Sunflower State Games officially begin with the lighting of the cauldron.
The Sunflower State games are underway!
FILE
Rock Ridge Gravel Bicycle Race to converge on Alma
Kyle Weems working with local Topeka kids on their basketball skills.
Kyle Weems and Mike Wilhoite host dual football and basketball camp