Woodland tied for ninth in Scottish Open

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka native Gary Woodland is back on the green this time competing in the Scottish Open.

After Thursday’s first round, Woodland sat in second place at six under but the last two rounds have been the opposite.

Woodland finished two over par the last two rounds, pushing him down the standings a bit tied for ninth at two under par.

Woodland has some work to do to climb the leaderboard and he tee’s off at 9:23 am Eastern time Sunday.

