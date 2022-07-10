Two lizards rescued and six people displaced in Manhattan duplex fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department says in a release, fire crews were dispatched to 903 Thurston St., at 3:55pm on Sunday, on reports of a structure fire that displaced six people and two lizards.

When crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the front of a 1-story duplex.

The fire was put out within 20 minutes. One person received smoke inhalation but refused treatment by medics on scene.

Two lizards were rescued from the fire. Four adults and one child were displaced from 901 Thurston St. and one adult was displaced from 903 Thurston St.

The damage and loss is estimated at $10,000 to contents and $50,000 to the structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.