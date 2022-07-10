Advertisement

Topeka Fire Department responds to structure fire

Firetruck
Firetruck(WIFR Newsroom)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department received report of a structure fire just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.

The department was dispatched to a fire on 205 SE 25th Street Lot #21 in Topeka. Upon arrival, fire suppression crews reported heavy smoke coming from a mobile home. The fire department said that no working smoke detectors were present within the structure.

The fire was extinguished, and was contained to the mobile home it originated from. A primary search of the home showed no occupants were inside, and investigators confirmed with the occupant at the scene that no one was home at the time of the fire.

Preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire as undetermined with no suspicion of foul play. The estimated total damage to the structure is $7,500, with $2,500 worth of contents loss.

Three engine companies, two truck companies, two chief officers and a fire investigator responded on the scene.

