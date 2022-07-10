Sunday night forecast: State divided by cool front late Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was a little warmer than yesterday and Monday will be warmer than today. Overnight tonight temperatures will get near 70º and warm to the 90s Monday. Heat indices will be in the low 100s for areas south of I-70 while areas north of I-70 will be hit with a cold front sooner in the afternoon. Temperatures in northern Kansas will likely not be as hot or humid as areas farther south. There is a low chance for isolated rain and storms late Monday into Monday night and Tuesday we all feel much nicer.

Tonight: Clear. Lows near 70º. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs ranging from the low 90s (midday) in the north to the upper 90s (afternoon) in the south. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph becoming N in the evening at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Kansas will be divided by a cold front Monday which will create cooler conditions sooner in the north and hot and humid conditions in the south. Areas along the Kansas/Nebraska border may be in the upper 80s by Monday afternoon well behind the front. Meanwhile farther south at the same time, temperatures will be in the upper 90s with feel-like temperatures in the low 100s. Everyone will get much nicer weather for Tuesday.

In terms of rainfall, some models continue to suggest an isolated rain shower early Monday morning may be possible in northern Kansas. Don’t expect much in terms of rainfall amounts and most areas will stay dry through Monday afternoon. There is a better chance for rain and storms with the arrival of the cold front Monday evening, but once again the chance is low. A cap will be in place for Monday that could prevent anything from developing ta all, but if storms do develop Monday evening then there is a low chance for strong to severe storms. 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail are the main hazards if one or two storms are able to get going, especially south of I-70 after sunset Monday.

Tuesday will come and go and low 90s return by Wednesday with south winds also returning. The end of this week into this coming weekend will lead us into our next heat wave with high temperatures near 100º by Friday and feel-like temperatures between 102º-108º possible through Monday. There are some uncertainties about a weak boundary that may make a run at Northeast Kansas late Friday or Saturday, but generally temperatures will still be in the mid 90s IF that were to happen. For now upper 90s to near 100º is likely for this next weekend.

One day of cooler weather before the heat and humidity build into this coming weekend. (WIBW)

Taking Action

Monday will be hot and humid ahead of the front which likely won’t arrive in Topeka until late in the afternoon. Areas farther north will obviously get rid of the heat and humidity a little sooner in the day. The rain and storm chance Monday evening/night is low due to a cap in the atmosphere behind the front. Storms may develop and may become strong to severe, but not expecting widespread activity and there is a chance that the cap holds strong and nothing happens at all. Tuesday is the day to get outside and work/relax! Temperature in the 80s become 90s for the rest of the week afterwards.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.