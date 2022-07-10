Sunday forecast: Hotter today with lots of sunshine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a couple of days with high temperatures near average for this time of year, today will be noticeably warmer with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values near 100°. Lots of sunshine is expected with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Temperatures should be similar on Monday with highs in the mid 90s and peak heat indices of 100-105° for much of northeast Kansas. However, areas near the Nebraska border could be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 80s as a cold front approaches from the north. There will be a few clouds throughout the day, and isolated thunderstorms may develop Monday evening, but most areas should stay dry.

After the cold front passes through, a brief return to more pleasant conditions is expected for the middle of the week with lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs should be in the upper 80s to low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cooldown will be limited by the quick return of very hot temperatures by the end of the week. Highs are forecast to be in the mid to upper 90s next weekend, which may be the beginning of a multi-day stretch of extreme heat that continues through early next week.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Sunny; hot. High 94. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 70. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny; hot. High 95. Winds SW/ N at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday Night: An isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Low 69. Chance of rain 30%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; less humid. High 87. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

