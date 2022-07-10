Advertisement

Lyon Co. juvenile shot attempting to flee dangerous animal

Lyon County Sheriff's office patch.
Lyon County Sheriff's office patch.(KVOE)
By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old Lyon County juvenile was shot in the leg early Sunday morning while trying to escape a “dangerous animal”.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Blaine McComsey of Hartford, Kansas was carrying his fishing gear and a .22 caliber handgun down an embankment near the Neosho River, just south of Emporia, when he was “startled by a dangerous animal.”

Officials say McComsey fell while attempting to back away from the animal, which caused the firearm to discharge and hit him in the lower left leg.

He was treated and released from Coffey County Hospital for minor injuries according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Meadors (top left), Thomas Reed (bottom left), Jaclyn Revelle (top center), Tuesday...
Five arrested after narcotics search warrant in SW Topeka
CDC Community Levels for Kansas as of July 7, 2022.
COVID Community Level increases for several Kansas counties
Jayden Evans
Man threatens Topeka woman with chainsaw after smashing into her home
FILE - Monkeypox
KDHE warns first presumptive positive case of monkeypox found in Johnson Co.
Charles Higgins (left), Kayley McDaniel (right)
Two arrested for kidnapping in SW Topeka home invasion

Latest News

Fiesta Mexicana 2022 hosts its first ever kickoff event in Evergy Plaza
Fiesta Mexicana hosts first-ever kickoff event in Evergy Plaza
Fiesta Mexicana
Washburn Rural girls wrestling coach Damon Parker
Local wrestling coach participates in Sunflower State Games
Firetruck
Topeka Fire Department responds to structure fire