Local wrestling coach participates in Sunflower State Games

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a few years since Washburn Rural Girls Wrestling coach Damon Parker has laced up his wrestling shoes.

Parker dusted them off and competed in his first wrestling match in 15 years at the Stormont Vail Event Center for the Sunflower State Games. In fact, the guy that Parker wrestled, Parker’s opponent was Parker’s last match on this day (July 9), 15 years ago.

He told 13 Sports that both boys and girls programs at Washburn Rural have begged him to wrestle and he gave it a go.

Parker says it’s been great to have his family in his corner, especially his daughter who also wrestled, and wrestled on the same mat as his daughter.

He says he was nervous he wouldn’t last the whole time but he says he will be back next year.

“It’s a different feeling man, I run and lift and train a lot but there is nothing that can simulate the action you get out here,” Parker said. “The butterflies that you get in your stomach and the nervous tension but it’s a good nervous tension like that’s something that doesn’t go away with age. There are a very few things that you can do when you’re 42-years-old that gives you the same feeling that you got when you were 15 or 16 and it’s fun to reengage.”

