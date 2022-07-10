Advertisement

Fiesta Mexicana hosts first-ever kickoff event in Evergy Plaza

By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many gathered in Evergy Plaza on Saturday night to celebrate the return of Fiesta Mexicana.

“Everybody’s here to celebrate that Fiesta is back,” said Fiesta’s Roxie Ortiz. “After two years everyone is so excited to have Fiesta, and I think the crowd really sells that, how much everybody has missed having Fiesta Mexicana.”

The pandemic prevented the annual event from happening for the last two years, but this summer it was able to come back better than ever with an exciting new event.

For the first year ever, Fiesta Mexicana introduced a new downtown Topeka kickoff event, inviting people to Evergy Plaza for a night of music, food, and dancing.

Fiesta is a chance to celebrate and share hispanic culture. “It’s very important to people,” said Ortiz. “I think we’re very proud of our hispanic culture, our Mexican-American culture, and we just love sharing our culture, the food, the music, everything.”

Fiesta favorite Grupo Control headlined the kickoff, along with plenty of other live entertainment. The night precedes the fun to come during Fiesta Mexicana, which runs July 14th through the 16th.

Food windows will open at 4:00 p.m. each day, and music and other entertainment will begin at 5. One other change this year is that there will be no parade or 5k walk/run.

