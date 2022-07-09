Advertisement

Topeka Music Week kicks off Friday night

Sloppy But Lucky playing a benefit for the Cats Association of Topeka at the Brass Rail.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Music is flooding the Capital City as Topeka Music Week kicked off Friday night.

The Brass Rail welcomed Sloppy But Lucky for one of the week’s first concerts. The band played a benefit for the Cats Association of Topeka, a no-kill non-profit cat shelter for abandoned and relinquished cats.

The upcoming week will be full of other music events scheduled every day leading up to Country Stampede.

You can find the full schedule of events at visittopeka.com.

