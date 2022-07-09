The Sunflower State games are underway!

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State games began on Friday, and made it official with the ceremonial lighting of the cauldron.

Kansans from all over the state are coming to Topeka over the next three weekends to participate or just enjoy the action.

It is the largest amateur multi-sport competition in the state of Kansas, and 37 different athletic events are represented this year. It is also the first state-wide competition in the country to include Paralympic events.

The games are for everyone, no matter the age. 75 year-old participant John Kelly, who has a severe case of osteo-arthritis and can barely walk, competed in several track and field events today.

“I think exercise is the fountain of youth,” said Kelly. “It’s a mental state. You got to put the injuries behind you and do the best you can.”

The games bring out its fair share of young athletes, as well. Many of whom are glad to be given yet another opportunity to play in the sports they love.

“It’s awesome just to give back to the kids and let us come and play on such a beautiful field,” said high school baseball player Chris Mason. “Baseball definitely brings a lot of people together. Just to play the game as a team, and get to know some of your best friends.”

The games will continue in Topeka for the rest of this weekend, and the next two weekends, ending on July 24th.

