Since start of COVID, Kansas found to have 10th most recovered unemployment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been found to have an average week-over-week unemployment recovery while it is still the 10th most recovered state from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With new unemployment claims slightly increased week-over-week for the week of June 27, but still 96% below peak COVID-19 pandemic rates, WalletHub.com says it decided to release its updated report States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest.

To find which state’s workforces are seeing the quickest pandemic recovery, WalletHub said compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks.

While the study found that the Sunflower State currently has the 20th most recovered unemployment rate since the previous week, it also found Kansas has the 10th quickest pandemic recovery.

Meanwhile, out of Kansas’ border states, Nebraska had the 7th most recovered claims since the previous week and was found to be the 16th most recovered since the pandemic. Oklahoma had the 5th most recovered claims since the previous week, however, it was also ranked 40th in pandemic recovery. Missouri ranked 44th for week-over-week recovery and 44th for most recovered since the start of the pandemic. Lastly, Colorado ranked 47th for week-over-week recovery and 45th for pandemic recovery.

In detail, the study found that Kansas saw 31.79% fewer claims for the latest week compared to the same week in 2019. It also had 48.70% fewer claims for the latest week compared to the start of 2020 and 33.63% fewer claims compared to the same week of 2021. The state was also found to have 24.86% fewer claims about two years after the pandemic started compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The study also noted that Nebraska saw the fourth biggest decrease in claims compared to the same week of 2019 while Colorado saw the second smallest decrease. Oklahoma was also found to have the third biggest decrease in claims compared to the same week of 2021.

The states with the largest week-over-week recovery are as follows:

Kentucky Pennsylvania Washington, D.C. North Dakota Oklahoma

The states with the smallest week-over-week recovery are as follows:

Indiana Ohio Mississippi Michigan Colorado

The states with the largest pandemic recovery are as follows:

Pennsylvania Iowa Vermont Maryland Delaware

The states with the smallest pandemic recovery are as follows:

Indiana Ohio Washington, D.C. Utah Michigan

