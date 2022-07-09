Shawnee Co. Health Dept. among 19 chosen for chronic risk reduction grants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. is among 19 organizations that were awarded Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Community Grants.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says its Community Health Promotion team has announced recipients of 2022′s Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Community Grant. Overall, it said 19 recipients will cover 31 counties and more than 2 million Kansans - 70% of the population.

KDHE said the CDRR program provides funds, training, and technical aid to communities to address chronic disease risk reduction through evidence-based strategies which impact tobacco use, physical activity and nutrition.

The Department indicated that strategies include reducing secondhand smoke exposure, preventing youth from tobacco use, promoting tobacco treatment and the Kansas Tobacco Quitline, increasing physical activity and improving community nutrition.

“We are excited to announce this year’s CDRR grantees and look forward to our continued collaboration with state partners in their endeavor to reduce chronic diseases. This grant provides funding to communities across the state to assess their health data, and address local priorities through policy, environment and systems change,” said Secretary Janet Stanek, Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

KDHE said grantees are as follows:

Thrive Allen Co., Inc. - Allen Co.

Live Well Atchison Co., Inc. - Atchison Co.

Barton Co. Health Dept. - Barton, Pawnee, Rice and Stafford counties

Partnership for All Cherokee Co. - Cherokee Co.

Crawford Co. Health Dept. - Crawford Co.

Dickinson Co. Health Dept. - Dickinson Co.

Lawrence-Douglas Co. Health Dept. - Douglas Co.

Edwards Co. Economic Development Corp. - Edwards and Hodgeman counties

LiveWell Finney Co. Health Coalition - Finney, Stanton, and Scott counties

Harvey Co. Health Dept. - Harvey Co.

Johnson Co. Dept. of Health and Environment - Johnson Co.

Crosswinds Counseling & Wellness - Lyon Co.

Miami Co. Health Dept. - Miami Co.

North Central-Mitchell Co. Medical Foundation - Mitchell, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Ottawa, Republic, and Smith counties

Reno Co. Health Dept. - Reno Co.

Central Kansas Foundation - Saline Co.

Medical Society of Sedgwick Co. - Sedgwick Co.

Shawnee Co. Health Dept. - Shawnee Co.

Unified Govt. Public Health Dept. - Wyandotte Co.

For more information about the CDRR Community Grant Program, click HERE.

