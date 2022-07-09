Saturday night forecast: Slightly warmer to start the week ahead

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A beautiful day will become a comfortable night as skies clear this evening and temperatures fall into mid 60s overnight. We will be a few degrees warmer Sunday with temperatures in the low 90s with skies remaining sunny. Winds will be light out of the south at 5 to 10 mph. Monday will also be warm in the mid 90s before a cold front moves through late in the afternoon bringing a slight chance for rain as it passes. This could be our only rain chance for the next 8 days and the heat looks to build, especially next weekend.

Tonight: Clear skies. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. Winds becoming SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the low 90s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds S becoming N at 10 to 15 mph as a front passes through late in the day.

Sunday will feel hotter than today with heat index values near 100º. Monday will be a degree or two warmer with similar conditions to start the day before changes arrive with a cold front. There is a low chance for an isolated storm or two when the front passes through. Best chances right now look to be south of I-70, but this could change.

Impacts felt behind the front will be another moment for cooler and drier air with temperatures in the upper 80s Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. North winds will keep things cool through Tuesday night with lows in the mid 60s before winds return from the south Wednesday. Wednesday will be around average with highs near 90º. We gradually warm up each day later in the week returning to the mid 90s by Thursday.

We will likely see our next heat wave beginning next weekend. Right now have decided to go with upper 90s for highs, however some data suggests it could be much warmer and last well into the following week. There are still several uncertainties such as cloud cover and wind speeds that could impact exactly how hot we get during this time, but for now prepare for another heat wave next weekend with highs at least in the upper 90s.

Taking Action

Tomorrow and Monday will be warmer and more humid than today, but it does not last too long with a cold front late Monday afternoon. Rain chances Late Monday into Monday night are slim, but a handful of showers/storms are possible. At this time no severe weather is anticipated, but check back for updates as we move forward.

