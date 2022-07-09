Advertisement

Saturday forecast: Mostly sunny and warm today

Hotter temperatures return Sunday
Warming trend over the next few days
Warming trend over the next few days
By Josh Duncan
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be a nice summer day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A partly cloudy sky this morning should become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph, which should help lower the humidity some. Tonight is looking pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 60s under a clear sky.

Hotter temperatures are on track to return tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 90s and lots of sunshine. Winds may be a bit stronger than today at 5 to 15 mph out of the south. The heat continues on Monday with highs in the mid 90s under a mostly sunny sky.

A cold front is forecast to move through the area late Monday into Monday night, which may develop a few isolated thunderstorms, but most areas should stay dry. The main impact will be cooler temperatures for the middle of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(WIBW)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 87. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Low 67. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. High 92. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 94. Winds SW/N at 5 to 15 mph.

