Salina Police work to identify man found dead in backyard

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are working to identify a man who had been found dead in the backyard of a home near downtown.

The Salina Police Department says just after 9 a.m. on Friday, July 8, officers were called to the 900 block of W South St. with reports of a person who had been found dead in the back yard of a home.

When officers arrived, they said they saw a deceased white male decomposing in the yard.

At this time, SPD said no foul play is suspected and detectives are working to identify the person and contact his next of kin. When available, it said additional information will be released.

If anyone has information concerning this incident, they should call SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

