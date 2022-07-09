Advertisement

Salina Police work to identify man found dead in backyard

Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas
Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are working to identify a man who had been found dead in the backyard of a home near downtown.

The Salina Police Department says just after 9 a.m. on Friday, July 8, officers were called to the 900 block of W South St. with reports of a person who had been found dead in the back yard of a home.

When officers arrived, they said they saw a deceased white male decomposing in the yard.

At this time, SPD said no foul play is suspected and detectives are working to identify the person and contact his next of kin. When available, it said additional information will be released.

If anyone has information concerning this incident, they should call SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Higgins (left), Kayley McDaniel (right)
Two arrested for kidnapping in SW Topeka home invasion
Jayden Evans
Man threatens Topeka woman with chainsaw after smashing into her home
Saint George Police execute a search warrant which yielded 5 arrests on July 6, 2022.
4 children removed after 5 arrested in Kansas juvenile drug ring case
David Meadors (top left), Thomas Reed (bottom left), Jaclyn Revelle (top center), Tuesday...
Five arrested after narcotics search warrant in SW Topeka
CDC Community Levels for Kansas as of July 7, 2022.
COVID Community Level increases for several Kansas counties

Latest News

FILE - Pool
Aquathon to return to Capital City for third year with record attendance
FILE - Monkeypox
KDHE warns first presumptive positive case of monkeypox found in Johnson Co.
Crews work to clear an accident on E 1700 Rd. on July 9, 2022.
One taken to hospital after accident closes E 1700 Rd.
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
KCMO mayor goes door-to-door in Kansas against anti-abortion measure