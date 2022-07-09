One taken to hospital after accident closes E 1700 Rd.
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken to a local hospital after an injury accident closed E 1700 Rd. in Douglas Co.
The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says E 1700 Rd. has been closed at N 600 Rd. as crews clear an injury accident at the intersection.
Officials said one driver has been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the others involved only suffered minor injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office noted that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.
