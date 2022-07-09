New data system allows Kansas teachers to see outcome improvements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new statewide data system will allow educators in the Sunflower State to see outcome improvements for students in real-time.

The Kansas State Department of Education says it has partnered with Double Life Inc. to offer a statewide data collection and analytics system to allow educators access to real-time actionable insights guiding interventions and programs to improve outcomes for students.

The Department said the project was made possible by a $3.4 million competitive State Longitudinal Data System grant awarded by the Insitute of Education Sciences in 2020. It said it also contributed $2.5 million.

KSDE said the project will automate federally mandated reporting which will free up educators and staff members to focus on student engagement.

“We are delighted to begin this project with Double Line,” said Kathi Grossenbacher, KSDE’s director of Information Technology. “Double Line brings the extensive knowledge and expertise needed to build a sustainable standards-based solution that positions our agency to grow and evolve to support the continuous improvement of education services and student outcomes.”

While KSDE already has a data exchange with the state’s public school districts and private accredited systems, it said the process is manual. It said the project will change it to an automated process which will allow educators access to information and insights more rapidly.

“We’re putting data in their hands that they can utilize to effect change,” Grossenbacher said.

Since it was founded, KSDE said Double Line has played a role in education by supporting states, government agencies and nonprofit organizations in delivering technology and data solutions that enable institutions to better serve residents, staff members and communities.

The Department noted that the goals of the project include:

Modernization of the KSDE infrastructure and operations which support data collection, analysis and dissemination of the data.

Transformation of data sharing capabilities to replace manual processes and build interoperable mechanisms to support the delivery of applicable SLDS data by the implementation of the Ed-Fi platform. Ed-Fi is a set of rules which allow previously disconnected educational data systems to connect. Any education technology powered by the system can connect with any other and allows a full-picture view of student progress in a common format.

Implementation of Common Education Data Standards to promote increased interoperability and gains in efficiency with tools such as Generate. Generate can be used to automate compliance education data reporting to the U.S> Department of Education.

Creation and customization of near real-time data dashboard for internal and external stakeholders.

