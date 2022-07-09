KU group reaches 500+ families to help prevent teen suicides in Kan., Mo.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group from the University of Kansas has reached more than 500 families to help prevent suicide in teenagers in Kansas and Missouri.

The University of Kansas says a graduate class recently completed a collaborative project with Prepped and Ready - an evidence-based program developed at Children’s Mercy Hospital to help prevent crises among teens. It said topics included suicide prevention, eating disorders, vaping, development of the teenage brain and more.

KU noted that the partnership took place online and expanded enrollment to reach a more diverse parental audience.

The University indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic added stress to both teens and parents, as well as provided a chance for Prepped and Ready to expand its reach. It said the program wanted to reach more families and was led by Angie Hendershot, professor in the William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications, and Dr. Shayla Sullivant, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Children’s Mercy.

KU said the collaboration developed new ways to promote the program and featured a series of informative videos. It said the partnership helped boost enrollment and deliver suicide prevention toolkits to hundreds of families in Kansas and Missouri.

The University said its team made up of Hendershot and her students met with Sullivant and her colleagues to find strengths, weaknesses and opportunities for growth. It said several of the team’s recommendations have since been implemented.

KU noted that the implementation of program delivery via video has helped boost enrollment and the program has reached more than 500 families since the new series launched. It said the partnership has also helped expand the reach of Prepped and Ready to a more diverse group, including more fathers who are located well beyond the Kansas City area.

“One of the most powerful messages we took away is that the key thing we can do is put more time between suicidal ideation and access to the means. That’s why these kits are so vital,” Hendershot said. “The messages we developed were successful at getting parents to think, not only about their own children but of their friends and families as well. It’s a very powerful, evidence-based approach Dr. Sullivant has come up with, and it was a powerful experience for our students to use their communication skills to share that messaging.”

Through her work, Sullivant said she surveyed caregivers about what they learned and their intentions to change behavior after participation in APrepped and Ready. She said results published in February showed firearm owners were five times more likely to store their guns locked, unloaded, with ammunition locked separately, after participation in the program.

Additionally, KU said about 56% of participants reported disposal of old medications while 53% reported safe storage of medication by the end of the program. The study was published in the Journal of Community Health.

As well as providing safety toolkits, KU said the addition of the ability to deliver the program on-demand greatly expanded its access. Previously, it said Prepped and Ready was offered in-person and via webinars, in conjunction with community partners like schools and churches. It said this limited the chance for caregivers to participate, as well as the number of experts who could share their knowledge.

When the program was added online, KU said more experts were able to share information via video and parents with many demands on their time were able to take part when their schedules allowed. It said the program was also recently awarded grant funds through the Health Levy Innovation Fund to expand its reach in Kansas City, Mo.

“The students’ efforts have made a huge difference in helping us to move forward. Publicizing this opportunity has been a huge learning curve, as this is not something I learned in medical school,” Sullivant said. “The recommendations from the students have been a priceless addition to our efforts. This partnership has been critical to our success.”

In the fall, Sullivant said she plans to share her findings at the Injury Free Coalition for Kids meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as well as the National Research Conference on Firearm Injury Prevention in D.C. She said the goal is to continue to expand the program’s work so inaccessibility to medications and firearms is the standard in American homes.

KU said prepped and Ready’s evidence-based approach to help families prevent such crises is on its way to boosting the number of families it can serve.

“I’m so proud of the class for how to expand its reach as part of a marketing plan. It’s not only about thinking of which social media platform to use, but to put to work big ideas,” Hendershot said. “That’s our goal, to give our course clients things they can use tomorrow.”

