KDHE warns first presumptive positive case of monkeypox found in Johnson Co.

FILE - Monkeypox
FILE - Monkeypox(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The first presumptive positive case of monkeypox in Kansas has been found in a patient in Johnson Co. with recent out-of-state travel.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Saturday, July 9, it worked with the Johnson Co. Dept. of Health to identify a presumptive positive case of monkeypox in Kansas based on tests at KDHE labs.

The KDHE said this is the first presumptive positive case in the state.

According to the Dept., the patient is an adult in Johnson Co., who had recently traveled out of state. The patient has worked with it to identify contacts who may have been exposed.

“The risk of monkeypox spreading in Kansas remains low,” Janet Stanek, Secretary of KDHE, said. “If you are experiencing symptoms of monkeypox illness, it’s important to stay home and contact your health care provider as soon as possible to avoid spreading the disease to others.”

In typical cases, the KDHE said a patient may see symptoms like fever, headache, muscle ache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion followed by a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that can appear on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body like hands, feet, the chest, or the genitals.

However, the department said it is important to note that not all cases will show symptoms before the onset of a rash, so it highly recommends those who experience symptoms with other risk factors contact their doctor as soon as possible.

Risk factors include the following within 21 days of first symptom onset:

  • Contact with a person or people with a similar-appearing rash or who received a diagnosis of confirmed or probable monkeypox, OR
  • Close or intimate in-person contact with individuals in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity including meeting partners through an online website, digital app or social event, OR
  • Recent travel outside the US to a country with confirmed cases of monkeypox or where the Monkeypox virus is endemic, OR
  • Contact with a dead or live wild animal or exotic pet that is an African endemic species or used a product derived from such animals (game meat, creams, lotions, powders, etc.)

KDHE said the monkeypox vaccine is available to those with known exposure to a confirmed case. However, ti said with the vaccine supply extremely limited in the U.S., residents who have not been contacted by it or a clinical partner are not able to get vaccinated at this time. It said eligibility will be expanded as additional doses are made available.

For more information about monkeypox in Kansas, click HERE.

