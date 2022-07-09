KCMO mayor goes door-to-door in Kansas against anti-abortion measure

KANSAS CITY, Mo./KANSAS (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is crossing state lines Saturday to urge Kansas residents to vote against a referendum that would void the state’s constitutional right to an abortion.

Lucas took to Twitter early Saturday morning to urge Kansans to vote no on the Value Them Both Amendment, which abortion-rights supporters say would open the door for Kansas legislators to broadly ban abortion across the state. The public votes on the measure Aug. 2.

“I will be in the Kansas suburbs this late morning and afternoon joining volunteers to knock doors and encouraging folks to stand up for their neighbors’ and their families’ health and reproductive freedom by voting no on August 2nd,” the mayor tweeted.

When the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned Roe vs. Wade, it ruled there is no federal constitutional right to an abortion, kicking the question of abortion rights to individual states to decide. Several states, like Missouri, had “trigger laws” in effect, automatically outlawing abortion in the case of a Roe reversal except for in cases where the mother’s health is at risk.

Kansas had no such trigger law, and so the Roe reversal had no immediate legislative effect in the Sunflower State, whose state Supreme Court had already ruled abortion a state constitutional right. Aug 2′s amendment would, in essence, overrule that state constitutional right to an abortion and let legislators decide from there. Abortion-rights supporters are worried that if the amendment passes, state legislators would immediately move to implement strict abortion restrictions.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.