Aquathon to return to Capital City for third year with record attendance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower Aquathon will be back for its third year and record attendance with water sports interest spiking across the state.

Shockwave Aqua Fitness says record attendance is expected for the third annual Sunflower Aquathon on July 16 at Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center, 300 NE 43rd St. It said the 3-hour event will feature back-to-back fitness classes to raise awareness about the fun and effectiveness of aqua fitness throughout the state.

As the only event of its kind in Kansas, Shockwave said the Aquathon will challenge participants to complete differing aqua class formats designed and led by its staff.

Sharlie Peterson, Shockwave director, said participation in water fitness classes has grown in the Capital City and with the addition of the Capitol Federal Natatorium, Shockwave will be able to provide classes year-round.

Shockwave noted that Peterson has been nominated for Best of Topeka fitness trainer for the second year in a row.

“We’ve seen our classes nearly double in participation this year and also in 2021,” said Peterson. “People are finding out they can receive a challenging, effective workout while enjoying the water. And it is especially helpful in encouraging people to set a challenging but doable goal for themselves without the concern of injury risk that come along with other forms of exercise. But without a doubt, the most common feedback we get is that people didn’t know they could have such a fun time working out.”

Shockwave said 2022′s event will highlight proper hydration, especially for those who work outside in the warm weather. As such, it said each participant will be asked to bring a donation of either bottled water, hydration beverages or other hydration-boosting products to give to Shawnee Co. Parks + Recreation employees.

“Our community is fortunate to have such great parks and outdoor recreational facilities, and this is only possible thanks to the work of the crews who work to maintain them,” noted Peterson. “This is just our way of expressing our gratitude and encouraging their health and wellbeing by focusing on staying hydrated.”

The Aquathon will begin at 9 a.m. on July 16. To sign up, click HERE.

