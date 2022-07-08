Work progressing on new Washburn University law school building in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 13 months after ground was broken on the project, the new Washburn University School of Law building is taking shape.

The $34 million building is located at S.W. 21st and Washburn Avenue. It is on the southeast corner of the Washburn University campus.

Washburn University officials on Friday told 13 NEWS that the building is on track to be completed by December 2022.

It wasn’t immediately known when the first classes will be held inside the new building.

After construction is completed on the building, materials will need to be moved from the current law school to the new facility, which will sport innovations and modern technology designed to help prepare students for careers as lawyers.

Fundraising for the new law school building was completed in 2020, Washburn officials said.

The present law school building is located on the opposite end of the Washburn University campus near S.W. 17th and MacVicar Avenue.

Washburn University officials said Friday that future uses of the present law school are yet to be determined.

