Wichita attorney suspended following website email meltdown conviction

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita attorney has been suspended from the practice of law in the state of Kansas for a year after he was convicted following a website email meltdown.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 124,868: In the Matter of Bradley A. Pistotnik, an original proceeding of attorney discipline, it suspended Pistotnik.

The Court said the suspension is to last one year for violating the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct related to three federal class A misdemeanor violations.

Court documents indicate that after Pistotnik had dissolved his former law firm with his brother, a landing page on the former website was to be made to direct traffic to each brother’s respective page. However, Pistotnik was notified via email that his brother may have been tampering with web traffic.

Later in the case, documents note that Pistotnik had found a bad review of himself he believed had been posted by his brother. He then contacted the person who had notified him about the original website issue and asked if he could have it taken down. A firm hired to represent his image said it would be taken care of and, at the time, he knew nothing of anything unlawful about the situation.

On Sept. 25, 2014, records show that the emails of the website with the negative review and its lawyers were inundated with emails from the firm that called for the removal of the review. The emails had threatened that if the review was not pulled within four hours of the first email, the emails would continue and be sent to their advertisers as well.

Officials believed the flood of emails was meant to crash the website’s servers.

Following the situation, records indicate that Pistotnik discharged the website contractor, who then began to threaten extortion. When he went to the FBI for protection, it said he was indicted on 10 felony charges for his conduct connected to the emails.

During the trial, court records show that the FBI agent in charge of the case indicated that Pistotnik withheld certain emails from the investigation.

The Court noted that it also ordered Pistotnik to undergo a reinstatement hearing before he a petition to do so could be considered.

