Advertisement

VIDEO: Deputy finds missing 81-year-old man alive in retention pond

A deputy in Florida pulled an 81-year-old man out of a retention pond after he reportedly went missing. (Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say they are thankful a deputy was able to help a man who went missing earlier this week.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on Tuesday of Deputy Steven Jones locating a missing 81-year-old man and pulling him to safety out of a retention pond.

The sheriff’s office reports there had been a concern for the man after he left his residence without his medication.

According to authorities, Deputy Jones and several more deputies waited with the man until Orange County Fire Rescue could transport him to a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saint George Police execute a search warrant which yielded 5 arrests on July 6, 2022.
4 children removed after 5 arrested in Kansas juvenile drug ring case
Preston Price
Topeka woman escapes attempted murder by own son
Former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker.
Former Wamego Police Chiefs’ termination upheld
Jahiem Brown
One man behind bars for East Topeka fatal shooting
Emergency crews respond to a semi-pedestrian collision on the Kansas turnpike on July 6, 2022.
Topeka man killed after darting in front of semi on Turnpike

Latest News

Live at Five
Cooler Saturday and dry weather all weekend
Cooler Saturday and dry weather all weekend
FILE - President Joe Biden on Friday visited the Central Intelligence Agency to commemorate the...
Biden marks CIA’s 75 years as ‘bedrock’ of national security
Travis Richardson
After 14 rounds fired at victim, Abilene man turns himself in
FILE - Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, Jr., speaks during a special emergency city council...
Uvalde mayor: Police didn’t get early chance to end massacre