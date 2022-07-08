Advertisement

Two new coffee houses open up near Washburn University

Circle Coffee Co., located behind the Dairy Queen at S.W. 17th and Medford, is one of two new...
Circle Coffee Co., located behind the Dairy Queen at S.W. 17th and Medford, is one of two new coffeehouses to open recently near Washburn University in Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Coffee lovers in Topeka have two new places to enjoy their brewed beverages.

Circle Coffee Co. opened on June 30 at a location just behind the Dairy Queen at S.W. 17th and Medford.

On Friday morning, the parking lot was full and side streets also had customers’ cars parked on them.

David and Jackie Vincent, of Topeka, are the co-owners of the business.

David Vincent told 13 NEWS on Friday morning that he was excited to have the business open after converting the building into a coffee house. The building previously housed a laundromat.

Hours at present are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Circle Coffee Co. is about two blocks west of the Washburn University campus.

Coffee Bar, located at S.W. 17th and Washburn Avenue, is one of two new coffeehouses to open...
Coffee Bar, located at S.W. 17th and Washburn Avenue, is one of two new coffeehouses to open recently near Washburn University in Topeka.(Phil Anderson)

Meanwhile, another new business, Coffee Bar, has opened at S.W. 17th and Washburn Avenue. The location is directly north of the Washburn University campus.

Coffee Bar, which opened July 3, serves both coffee and alcoholic beverages.

The hours at present are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Coffee Bar is located in a building that formerly housed a PT’s coffee shop.

Claudio Valdes, general manager of the Coffee Bar, said the business continues to offer PT’s coffees in addition to pastry products made by a Topeka bakery.

The business also features the works of local artists on its interior walls. The artwork is available for sale.

Valdes said Coffee Bar is hopeful of connecting with Washburn University and allowing students to show their artwork in the business.

Valdes said breakfast items are available from 7 a.m. to noon and lunch from noon to 5 p.m.

A specialty drink is a cocktail-espresso, Valdes said.

Another locally owned coffee house, the World Cup, is located southeast of the Washburn University campus at S.W. 21st and Washburn A

