Two arrested for kidnapping in SW Topeka home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars for aggravated kidnapping and assault after a home invasion in Southwest Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Charles T. Higgins, 26, and Kayley C. McDaniel, 23, both of Topeka, are behind bars after a home invasion in the 6100 block of SW 40th Terrace.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, officials said they were called to the area with reports of a home invasion during which the victim had been assaulted and restrained and items were stolen.

Deputies noted that the investigation led them to a home in the 3600 block of SE 6th St. where several of the stolen items were found inside the home after a search warrant was conducted.

On Thursday, officials said a black truck had been seen in the area, which had sped away. The Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the two incidents are connected.

Higgins and McDaniel were both booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, theft, criminal damage to property and conspiracy.

The incident remains under investigation.

