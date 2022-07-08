Advertisement

Two arrested for kidnapping in SW Topeka home invasion

Charles Higgins (left), Kayley McDaniel (right)
Charles Higgins (left), Kayley McDaniel (right)(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars for aggravated kidnapping and assault after a home invasion in Southwest Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Charles T. Higgins, 26, and Kayley C. McDaniel, 23, both of Topeka, are behind bars after a home invasion in the 6100 block of SW 40th Terrace.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, officials said they were called to the area with reports of a home invasion during which the victim had been assaulted and restrained and items were stolen.

Deputies noted that the investigation led them to a home in the 3600 block of SE 6th St. where several of the stolen items were found inside the home after a search warrant was conducted.

On Thursday, officials said a black truck had been seen in the area, which had sped away. The Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the two incidents are connected.

Higgins and McDaniel were both booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, theft, criminal damage to property and conspiracy.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saint George Police execute a search warrant which yielded 5 arrests on July 6, 2022.
4 children removed after 5 arrested in Kansas juvenile drug ring case
Preston Price
Topeka woman escapes attempted murder by own son
Jahiem Brown
One man behind bars for East Topeka fatal shooting
Former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker.
Former Wamego Police Chiefs’ termination upheld
Emergency crews respond to a semi-pedestrian collision on the Kansas turnpike on July 6, 2022.
Topeka man killed after darting in front of semi on Turnpike

Latest News

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
RCPD looks into allegations of 18-year-old’s child sex crimes
FILE
2 Kansas boaters arrested for drinking and boating over July 4 weekend
Ariel the river otter at Richardson Zoo in Garden City
19-year-old river otter dies at Garden City Zoo
Highs in the 80s and 90s for the next 8 days
Cooler but still humid today