Topeka Civic Theater celebrates final show of the season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Civic Theater is quietly celebrating a triumph. Shannon Reilly is the Artistic Director at T-C-T and is relieved he was able to keep his promise.

“This is the culmination of our first full season since Covid,” said Reilly. “We did eight full shows this season. I’m really excited about that because since the beginning we promised we were going to do eight shows this year and at the time I made that promise I was terrified that I couldn’t live up to it, but we did it!”

Reilly believes that after two years of staying home people are ready to return to the theater.

“People are starting to feel safer coming back out,” said Reilly. “People are starting to get back into the habit. We all learned for two years to stay home and watch Netflix and I just need you to reinvent yourselves and get back out and experience live theater because there is nothing like it. It is invigorating. It is exciting and it is your community live on stage.”

That’s what brought Nicole Pfrang to the audience. Her sister is one of the actors in the TCT “Hello, Dolly!” performance.

“I’m not really big into musicals,” said Pfrang, “but coming to live ones the music is starting to get really catchy and I just enjoy hearing the music and seeing the acting. I enjoy it, it’s a very fun atmosphere.”

The folks on stage are also thrilled to see the seats filling up.

“The way everyone has adapted and gotten through Covid,” said Chelle Decker, the lead actor portraying Dolly Levi, “and now things being opened back up with everybody just being able to perform without masks is so exciting to put on a giant musical like this. We are still taking plenty of precautions and being careful backstage but it’s wonderful to be able to share the show with audiences.”

“If you don’t have art, you don’t have anything,” said Reilly. “For a community to be able to come back together and say we can celebrate who we are, where we live and what we are doing, that is an immense thing to say and it is a victory over any pandemic. You have an opportunity now to take a bite out of life again.”

“Hello, Dolly!” can be seen at the Topeka Civic Theater from July 8th through August 13th. Tickets are available for “Hello, Dolly!” online or by calling the box office at (785)357-5211 or you can send them email at info@topekacivictheatre.com for more information.

