Shawnee Co. softball complex bears new name following donation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s softball complex bears a new name following a generous donation from Envista Credit Union.

The Parks For All Foundation says on Jan. 24, Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved a contract that authorized an 8-year agreement between it, Envista Credit Union and Shawnee County Parks + Recreation.

The Foundation indicated the agreement will officially rename the Lake Shawnee Girls Softball Complex to the Envista Softball Complex.

From 5 - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, the Foundation said it will host its annual meeting at the newly renamed complex. During which, it said not only will all current and new board members be recognized but a ribbon-cutting and dedication will also be held to recognize Envista’s generous donation.

The Foundation noted that the improvements afforded by the donation will attract additional tournaments to the county and see that the complex remains an outstanding facility.

