Salina Police attempt to identify women in financial card theft

Salina Police search for two women in connection to stolen financial cards on June 22, 2022.
Salina Police search for two women in connection to stolen financial cards on June 22, 2022.(Salina Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are attempting to identify two women after another woman’s wallet was stolen at Marshall’s and her cards were used at Sam’s Club.

The Salina Police Department says just before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, officers were called to Marshall’s at 2450 S 9th St. with reports of theft and the unlawful use of a financial card.

Officials said the victim reported that while shopping, an unknown woman started to ask her questions. A few minutes later, the victim realized her wallet was missing and soon discovered one of her financial cards had been used at Sam’s Club at 2919 Market Place just after the theft happened.

SPD noted that surveillance video from Sam’s Club shows two female suspects using the stolen cards to make purchases.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should call SPD at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS.

