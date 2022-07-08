Rock Ridge Gravel Bicycle Race to converge on Alma

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of Wabaunsee Co. have been warmed that cyclists will again converge on Alma over the weekend for the Rock Ridge Gravel Bicycle Race.

On Friday evening, July 8, and most of the day Saturday, the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the Rock Ridge Gravel Bicycle Race will be held in the county.

Officials indicated the race will start and finish at the Fairgrounds in Alma with three different routes available - a short, medium and long route. About 170 cyclists are expected to ride, unlike the nearly 1,000 present at the previous ride.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that all routes are on gravel roads - except a short trip down K-99 to Skyline south of Alma. Drivers should watch for riders, who have been instructed to stay to the right and stop when needed for traffic congestion, on the roadways.

Organizers have promised officials that they will clean up after the race and will take every precaution to not impede or interrupt residents’ travel.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the county’s challenging gravel roads are perfect for riders to traverse. It said drivers should remember that roads are open to any member of the public at any time.

