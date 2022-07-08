RCPD looks into allegations of 18-year-old’s child sex crimes
Published: Jul. 8, 2022
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County officers are looking into allegations of child sex crimes carried out by an 18-year-old Manhattan man.
The Riley County Police Department says around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, officers filed a report for aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Manhattan.
Officers said a now 14-year-old girl reported the crimes were allegedly carried out by an 18-year-old male suspect who she knew.
Due to the nature of the crime, RCPD said no more information will be released.
