RCPD looks into allegations of 18-year-old’s child sex crimes

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County officers are looking into allegations of child sex crimes carried out by an 18-year-old Manhattan man.

The Riley County Police Department says around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, officers filed a report for aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Manhattan.

Officers said a now 14-year-old girl reported the crimes were allegedly carried out by an 18-year-old male suspect who she knew.

Due to the nature of the crime, RCPD said no more information will be released.

