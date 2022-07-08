Advertisement

Police: Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles in fatal crash on I-35 was Olathe 15-year-old

FILE — Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police...
FILE — Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.(WLBT)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Olathe Police Department stated Friday afternoon the pedestrian who died earlier in the week after he was struck by multiple cars was a 15-year-old.

According to the police department, officers went to the area of northbound I-35, south of Santa Fe Street, at 9:16 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving a call about a fatal crash.

When officers arrived, they found a male pedestrian who had been struck by “multiple passing vehicles.”

The teen from Olathe was pronounced dead at the scene. A name has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saint George Police execute a search warrant which yielded 5 arrests on July 6, 2022.
4 children removed after 5 arrested in Kansas juvenile drug ring case
Preston Price
Topeka woman escapes attempted murder by own son
Former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker.
Former Wamego Police Chiefs’ termination upheld
Jahiem Brown
One man behind bars for East Topeka fatal shooting
Emergency crews respond to a semi-pedestrian collision on the Kansas turnpike on July 6, 2022.
Topeka man killed after darting in front of semi on Turnpike

Latest News

BUI
Nearly 13 months after ground was broken on the project, the new Washburn University School of...
Work progressing on new Washburn University law school building in Topeka
To help address the ongoing blood shortage, the American Red Cross has a blood drive with...
American Red Cross Blood Drive to feature a prize for participants
A speedboat passes by on Lake Perry
Kansas Game Wardens issue warning about Boating under the influence
Jayden Evans
Man threatens Topeka woman with chainsaw after smashing into her home