Parish claims messages sent from Seneca priest fake

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from Seneca have claimed that messages sent from a local priest’s accounts are fake and residents should be wary.

The Seneca Police Department and Saints Peter and Paul Parish say on Friday, July 8, they were notified of spam messages being sent from Father Arul Carasala’s account.

Officials have indicated that the messages are fake and residents should not respond.

