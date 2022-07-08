Ottawa woman killed in Osage Co. accident
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Ottawa woman was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle accident.
According to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Velma Kissinger, 64, was travelling northbound on I-35 in a Dodge Caravan when she left the roadway for an unknown reason. Officials say the vehicle rolled into a tree line before coming to a stop.
Kissinger was transported to an Overland Park hospital in critical condition by Osage County EMS.
