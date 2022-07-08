Nominees to be interviewed for 2 open Douglas Co. District Judge positions

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominees will be interviewed at the end of August for two open Douglas County District Judge positions.

The Kansas Supreme Court says the 7th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 to interview nominees to fill two district judge position vacancies.

The Court noted that one position was created by Judge Kay Huff’s July 8 retirement and the other was among those created by an administrative order and legislation to fund them.

The 7th Judicial District includes Douglas Co.

To be eligible for a district judge position, the court said a nominee is required to be at least 30 years old, a lawyer admitted to practice in the state and fully engaged in it for at least five years, and a resident of the judicial district at the time they take office and as they hold it.

Nominations are required to be submitted via paper copy and the deadline to submit a nomination with supporting documents is at noon on Monday, July 29. The Court noted that nominees are required to sign the nomination form. It said it will also not accept any documents digitally or via fax.

The Court indicated that interviews will be held starting at 9 a.m. at the Douglas Co. Courthouse at 111 E 11th St.

Once nominees have been interviewed, the Court said the Commission will send names of their choices to Governor Laura Kelly, who then has 60 days to fill the position.

The 7th Judicial District Nominating Commission includes Justice Eric S. Rosen as the nonvoting chair, Elina Alterman, Elizabeth Cateforis, Stephanie Davis, Lisa Harris-Frydman, Wesley Smith and Daniel Watkins, all of Lawrence.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.