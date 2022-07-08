Nearly 600 endangered tadpoles introduced in Puerto Rico from Sunset Zoo

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 600 endangered tadpoles have been sent to Puerto Rico and introduced into man-made ponds from Sunset Zoo as part of a conservation program.

The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan says keepers have aided in the conservation of the Puerto Rican crested toad population with a recent shipment of 582 tadpoles to Puerto Rico from its conservation program.

The Zoo said the program partners with the Puerto Rican Crested Toad Conservancy in an effort to restore the population of toads on the endangered species list.

In 1984, the Zoo noted that the PRCT became the first amphibian Species Survival Plan program under the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. It said the SSP was converted to a nonprofit in 2021 and is now a consortium of zoos, individuals and organizations who work together for the long-term survival of the species in the wild.

Along with its partners, the Zoo said the PRCTC manages most extended continuous running reintroduction programs for amphibian species. Currently, it said 18 institutions participate in reintroduction efforts and have collectively released around 600,000 tadpoles into Puerto Rico.

According to the Zoo, the tadpoles are kept in isolation from the general population to prevent the spread of disease to the wild. While the toads were bred naturally, it said hormones are usually used to time all breedings to coordinate shipments and releases in Puerto Rico. It said the tadpoles are sent via FedEx and are individually identified, tracked and studied.

The Zoo indicated that breeding recommendations are made by the coordinator six times each year. Typically, it said 3-4 institutions breed per release.

In 2022, the Zoo said it successfully delivered 582 tadpoles to the U.S. territory.

Once the tadpoles are sent, the Zoo noted that they are acclimated in man-made ponds, and monitored until they metamorphose and disperse. Currently, it said six reintroduction sites are found in historical habitats and separated from the last remaining wild population in the south.

For the past 35 years, the Zoo said wild populations in Guanica have fluctuated from 300 to 3,000 toads. It said the species is difficult to monitor due to its fossorial lifestyle. Therefore, it said the PRCT is generally only observed when they congregate during large rain events for breeding.

“Sunset Zoo is thankful to be a partner in this species-saving reintroduction program for Puerto Rician Crested Toads. We have been a part of this program since 2014, and it is just one of the ways Sunset Zoo can help with conservation on a global scale. Our staff, including our education and zookeeping staff, provide great care for the Puerto Rican crested toads throughout the year. We are honored to be able to participate in their survival plan,” said Scott Shoemaker, Director of Sunset Zoo.

For more information about the Puerto Rican crested toad and other amphibians, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.