Advertisement

Man threatens Topeka woman with chainsaw after smashing into her home

Jayden Evans
Jayden Evans(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in jail after he ran his truck into a North Topeka mobile home and threatened the residents with a chainsaw.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, the Topeka Police Department says officers were called to 1819 NE Burgess Ct. with reports of a possible hostage situation.

While en route, officers said they had been advised by dispatch that several calls had come in reporting a mobile home trailer in the area had been hit by a vehicle.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Jayden Robert Evans, 20, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Child Endangerment, Criminal Threat, Felony Criminal Damage to Property.

The homeowner had told 13 NEWS that she had been in the kitchen at the time of the incident and it felt like an earthquake. She is still unable to go into the trailer to get any of her belongings as it is unstable. She also noted that Evans threatened her with a chainsaw after he hit her home.

The homeowner had claimed that Evans had alleged she and her fiance had been holding her daughter hostage.

The investigation found there were no actual hostages in the situation and only minor injuries had been reported.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saint George Police execute a search warrant which yielded 5 arrests on July 6, 2022.
4 children removed after 5 arrested in Kansas juvenile drug ring case
Preston Price
Topeka woman escapes attempted murder by own son
Former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker.
Former Wamego Police Chiefs’ termination upheld
Jahiem Brown
One man behind bars for East Topeka fatal shooting
Emergency crews respond to a semi-pedestrian collision on the Kansas turnpike on July 6, 2022.
Topeka man killed after darting in front of semi on Turnpike

Latest News

FILE
Nominees to be interviewed for 2 open Douglas Co. District Judge positions
The driver of a truck that ran into this mobile home is arrested on July 8, 2022.
Truck runs into N Topeka Trailer
FILE - Brad Pistotnik
Wichita attorney suspended following website email meltdown conviction
FILE - Abe Shinzo
Flags to fly at half-staff following assassination of Abe Shinzo