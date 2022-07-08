Lake Shawnee remains under blue-green algae watch per KDHE

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Lake Shawnee remains under blue-green algae watch per the KDHE, Milford Lake Zone C has been upgraded to a hazard status.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Friday, July 8, it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae.

KDHE said a harmful algae bloom could look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue, bright green, brown or red. It said blooms can develop rapidly and if water appears suspicious or decaying algae is found on the shore, residents should avoid contact and keep animals away.

The KDHE said active advisories are as follows:

Hazard: Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay counties

Warning: Colwich City Lake, Sedgwick Co. Crystal Lake, Anderson Co. Ford Co. Lake, Ford Co. Garnett Lake (north), Anderson Co. Gathering Pond, Geary Co. Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline Co. Lake Scott State Park, Scott Co. Marion Reservoir, Marion Co. Milford Lake Zone A, Geary Co. Norton Lake, Norton Co. Parsons Lake, Neosho Co. Pomona Lake, Osage Co. Riggs Park Lake, Sedgwick Co.

Watch: Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge), Osage Co. Lake Shawnee, Shawnee Co. Melvern Lake, Osage Co. Milford Lake Zone B, Geary Co.



