Kyle Weems and Mike Wilhoite host dual football and basketball camp

Kyle Weems working with local Topeka kids on their basketball skills.
Kyle Weems working with local Topeka kids on their basketball skills.(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Professional basketball player Kyle Weems and LA Chargers Linebackers Coach Mike Wilhoite teamed up to put on a dual football and basketball camp for local kids in Topeka on Thursday.

The two partnered with Darting Basketball Academy and Youth Foundation to make the camp possible. They dubbed it “Big Kev’s Community Give Back Camp”, named for Weems’ father, who taught the two friends the importance of giving back ever since they were young.

“Mike, he’s a brother of mine. We were both the best men in each other’s weddings, we’re very close,” said Weems. “But one thing that my father always talked about when we were all together was me and Mike being able to find a way to come back and give back to our community.”

“We love the city. We love the town of Topeka,” said Wilhoite. “We have been preached since we were young, by his father Big Kev, to give back. So I think that was just ingrained in us.”

After the two graduated from Highland Park, they remained close through all of their professional success. WIlhoite became a Washburn standout and played in the NFL for six seasons. He is now the LA Chargers Linebackers coach.

Weems went on to play college basketball at Missouri State, where he was named the Missouri Valley Player of the Year. He now plays professionally overseas.

The pandemic had prevented them from putting on the dual football and basketball camp they have been thinking about for years, but on Thursday, they were finally able to make it happen.

“Relief. Relief that we’re here and we’re finally getting to do this for the city, and we’re finally getting to do this camp,” said Wilhoite. “It’s just priceless. You know, however long it took it was worth it.”

“It means everything, it means everything,” added Weems. “To be able to do this together with Mike but honoring my father, it’s a very special day.”

