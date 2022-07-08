Kansas Supreme Court: Fire district’s continuation does not create policy concern

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that the continuation of a fire district in Leavenworth Co. despite an interlocal agreement would not create a public policy concern.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 122,582: Delaware Township and High Prairie Township v. City of Lansing, Kansas, and Leavenworth County Board of Commissioners, it reversed the district court decision.

The Court indicated it reversed the decision from the Leavenworth District Court which held that the City of Lansing’s notice of termination of an interlocal agreement had been effective.

Justice Caleb Stegall, who wrote for a unanimous Supreme Court, said he held that state law should be interpreted on the same subject and that the termination of the agreement did not end the existence of a fire district per its own terms.

The Court also said it held that the legal continuation of the fire district despite an interlocal agreement would not create a public policy concern.

