Advertisement

Kansas Supreme Court: Fire district’s continuation does not create policy concern

FILE - Kansas Supreme Court
FILE - Kansas Supreme Court(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has ruled that the continuation of a fire district in Leavenworth Co. despite an interlocal agreement would not create a public policy concern.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the case of Appeal No. 122,582: Delaware Township and High Prairie Township v. City of Lansing, Kansas, and Leavenworth County Board of Commissioners, it reversed the district court decision.

The Court indicated it reversed the decision from the Leavenworth District Court which held that the City of Lansing’s notice of termination of an interlocal agreement had been effective.

Justice Caleb Stegall, who wrote for a unanimous Supreme Court, said he held that state law should be interpreted on the same subject and that the termination of the agreement did not end the existence of a fire district per its own terms.

The Court also said it held that the legal continuation of the fire district despite an interlocal agreement would not create a public policy concern.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saint George Police execute a search warrant which yielded 5 arrests on July 6, 2022.
4 children removed after 5 arrested in Kansas juvenile drug ring case
Preston Price
Topeka woman escapes attempted murder by own son
Jahiem Brown
One man behind bars for East Topeka fatal shooting
Former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker.
Former Wamego Police Chiefs’ termination upheld
Emergency crews respond to a semi-pedestrian collision on the Kansas turnpike on July 6, 2022.
Topeka man killed after darting in front of semi on Turnpike

Latest News

No armed person was found at a Warrensburg hospital Friday morning after a threat was reported.
ALL CLEAR: No armed person found at Warrensburg hospital, arrest made
KDWP Operation Dry Water 2022 results
2 Kansas boaters arrested for drinking and boating over July 4 weekend
Home invasion arrests
Two arrested for kidnapping in SW Topeka home invasion
FILE
Rock Ridge Gravel Bicycle Race to converge on Alma